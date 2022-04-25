- Advertisement -

Work on the fourth phase of the city’s Downtown Rehabilitation and Streetscapes Project will kick off next week, with crews setting up shop along 100 Avenue between 98 Street and 100 Street.

Officials say during this round of construction, crews will complete street-level infrastructure including the installation of paving stones, concrete sidewalk base, street furniture, shrubs, trees, and other landscaping.

While traffic is expected to flow throughout the construction period, drivers could expect some delays on 100 Avenue between 98 Street and 99 Street as it will be reduced to one lane so crews to safely maneuver equipment and access materials.

The majority of work, including the installation of sanitary, water, and storm lines and associated tie-ins to businesses, wrapped up last year. Construction is anticipated to be completed by early August 2022.