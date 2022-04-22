- Advertisement -

Registration is open for the 2022 edition of the Wembley Colour Dash 5K Fun Run on June 4th at Sunset Lake Park, with all proceeds supporting a new children’s playground at the Wembley Elementary School.

Wembley Community Society Chair Thorine Newman says the playground is more than 30 years old.

“It desperately needs a revamp. We’ve decided to come together and try and raise as much money as we can,” she explains.

“Everything needs to be replaced. We have a three-phase plan in place and we are in the first phase right now. Our quote last year shows that we need to raise $400,000. We’ve raised about $30,000 to this point.”

“We’re hoping to raise about $10,000 this year. If we can get 200 children and adults to register, we can achieve that goal,” she says.

Newman says they are also looking for volunteers to help with the upcoming event.

“Right now we need people to man our colouring stations. Essentially, we’re looking for people to throw the powdered colour on the runners as they go by,” she adds.

Tickets are $35 for children (12 and under) and $45 for adults. They can be purchased on Eventbrite. There is also a raffle going on to support the new playground and tickets can be purchased here. Registration closes on May 9th and raffle sales end on April 29th.