UPDATE: Vanisa Lynn Vegso has been found safe and unharmed, as per Grande Prairie RCMP.

Grande Prairie RCMP is on the lookout for a 22-year-old woman believed to be somewhere in the Grande Prairie area. Vanisa Lynn Vegso was last reached by phone on April 20th, 2022, and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Vegso is described as standing 5’5″, weighing 141 pounds, with brown hair. RCMP would like to verify that she is safe.

Anyone with information on Vegso’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers.