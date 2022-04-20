- Advertisement -

The town of Beaverlodge is set to welcome back Geoff Walker with open arms, as they celebrate all of his accomplishments, including a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic Games.

The parade will begin at 2:30 in the afternoon on April 26th and people are invited to gather along 4th Avenue, beginning at 5th Avenue for the festivities. Walker will receive a key to the town, as well as see 4th Avenue renamed Geoff Walker Way. He will be bringing his Olympic medal and Brier Tankard with him. The Beaverlodge Curling Club will unveil a sign in his honour at 7 p.m.

Walker, 36, was born and raised in Beaverlodge. He plays for Team Gushue and is a four-time Brier Champion, most recently at the event in Lethbridge in 2022.