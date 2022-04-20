- Advertisement -

The Cash and Camping Lottery is set to return next week. This year, the lottery will raise money for 11 different non-profit community groups.

This year’s prizes include the grand prize package, a $75,000 choose your own adventure package, an all-season outdoor toy package, build your own backyard package, plus an E-bike, kayaks, paddleboards, cash, and much more. Tickets purchased prior to May 9th are entered into a draw to potentially win one of three early bird prize packages, including a Niagara Falls Spa Package for two people or a $10,000 prize package.

Returning this year is the Summer Cash 50/50, with tickets starting at $10, with a chance to take home half of $500,000. The 10 days of summer lottery is also back, with gift cards for food, fuel, and more with a total of $68,000 in prizes to give away.

Lottery proceeds will help grow mental health initiatives, provide means to less fortunate families with children, support emergency workers, and provide resources and help to seniors in the community.

The lottery will launch on April 25th and tickets can be purchased online, at the sales building in the parking lot of the Northern Casino, or by phone.