The Eastlink Centre has officially extended its weekday hours for the fitness centre, walking track, fieldhouse, plus squash and racquetball courts. The facility will now be open an extra hour from 5:30 a.m until 10 p.m.

City officials say that the change was put in effect due to the increased traffic at the Eastlink Centre in the evenings. The pool will be available from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. All other facility hours on the weekend will remain the same, with the facility open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For a full list of activities available at the Eastlink Centre, visit the city website.