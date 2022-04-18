- Advertisement -

UPDATE: The snowfall warning has ended, as per Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview. The weather service says that snowfall amounts are expected to reach between 10 and 20 centimetres by Wednesday morning. In the Peace Country, the largest amount of snowfall is expected to fall west of a line from Grande Prairie to Hinton, close to the British Columbia border. It is expected that the Grande Prairie region will see between 15 and 20 centimetres by Wednesday morning.

Residents should expect reduced visibility and are advised to drive with caution during the snowfall period.