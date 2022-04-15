- Advertisement -

The Peace River Community Health Centre will see a temporary closure of obstetrics services and the Operating Room beginning on April 16th at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. on April 17th.

All maternity patients will be sent to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital during the closure as well as anyone in need of the Operating Room. Patients needing obstetrics services are still allowed to show up at the hospital to be looked at by an obstetrics-trained physician.

AHS says that inpatient and other services will not be impacted by the staff shortage during the temporary closure.

For any other non-emergency, health-related questions, people can call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7.