The MD of Greenview is urging caution to residents as Grizzly Bears have been spotted around the Greenview Regional Landfill. The MD of Greenview has reached out to the Fish and Wildlife Office in Grande Cache regarding the bear sightings.

The Alberta Fish and Wildlife Office can be contacted anytime people find themselves in situations with dangerous wildlife at 780-827-3626 or 780-827-3356.