A family who lost their home to a fire in Pinnacle West last week is overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the community. A GoFundMe page started shortly after the fire has brought in more than $12,000 to date.

Kerri-Anne Cairns, sister of homeowner Brandy Pilon, says when she asked her daughter to start the fundraising effort, they had no idea it would have picked up as much momentum as it has.

“My sister is really overwhelmed by the love and support of the community. There are so many great people in Grande Prairie who have sent messages of support, donated, or offered to help any way they can.”

She adds while the Pilons are currently staying in a local hotel while they look for something more permanent, the size of the family is creating a unique challenge.

“It’s a big family, with my sister, her husband, my niece, two dogs, my nephew, and his best friend who is also part of the family,” she says. “The boys are currently staying with friends and it’s hard for them to be apart.”

Cairns says while the money will help replace a lot of valuables lost to the blaze, some items are irreplaceable, which only adds another layer of loss to the family.

“We had our mom and dad’s ashes there and now they’re gone. We are so grateful for everyone’s support because they need the help.”

Three homes were damaged by the blaze at 69 Avenue and 115 Street on April 6th. There’s no word yet from the fire department on cause.