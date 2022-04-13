- Advertisement -

The MD of Greenview has signed an agreement with Cerilon GTL Inc. to buy about 200 acres of land in the Greenview Industrial Gateway.

MD of Greenview Reeve Tyler Olsen feels this is a very important agreement for the region.

“The Greenview Industrial Corridor is gaining international attention as a location of choice for the energy manufacturing sector. This agreement is an example of how we can create thousands of jobs and support economic growth in our region while becoming the gold standard for low carbon emission industrial development,” he says.

Cerilon plans to build a $2.8 billion facility that will manufacture ultra-low sulphur diesel and jet fuel. The company is proposing to create a Gas To Liquids facility which can produce up to 24,000 barrels per day to manufacture clean, environmentally friendly, ultra-low sulphur and diesel products.

- Advertisement -

The facility is expected to create up to 1,600 jobs during construction, 80 permanent positions once construction is complete, with 200 contractors and providers once the facility is operational.

This marks the second major investor in the Greenview Industrial Gateway project. In 2021, the MD of Greenview and Northern Petrochemical Corporation signed an agreement to construct a $2.5 billion Blue Methanol and Blue Ammonia facility within the development. The MD of Greenview says that they expect construction to begin on the facility in 2023.

MD of Greenview Council signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Cerilon Inc. at their April 12th meeting.