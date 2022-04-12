- Advertisement -

Art work created by students at Northwestern Polytechnic is being exhibited at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie.

“Gen.e.sis”, is the final project of seven students in the Special Projects course in the Fine Arts Department, with the series of classes offering students the chance self-initiated research and projects, under the mentorship of an instructor.

“Being even a small part of helping someone to establish a creative career is an incredible feeling,” says Northwestern Polytechnic Instructor Tina Martel. “It is my greatest joy as an instructor to have had that role.”

While the Special Projects exhibitions have been displayed at the gallery since 2016, the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent restrictions which forced the exhibits to be displayed virtually.



“gen.e.sis” will be exhibited at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie from April 14th to May 30th.