Grande Prairie could see a new Micro Hydro Generation System in place at Muskoseepi Park. It would incorporate the existing reservoir and dam structure at the park. The city is to continue exploring the cost, regulatory requirements, and timelines for the potential project. That’s one of several items to be discussed at Tuesday’s committee meetings.

The city will also be going over its financial records from 2021 in detail and having an open discussion on funding options for the Tiny Hands of Hope Children’s Memorial Garden, which has requested just over $50,000. The lights at South Bear Creek Park that are being decommissioned could see a new purpose as well, while officials will continue their discussion on potentially naming the old Grande Prairie Courthouse a Municipal Historic Resource.

The meetings begin today at 9 a.m. at city hall.