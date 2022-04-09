- Advertisement -

UPDATE: The Anderson sisters have been found, as per Grande Prairie RCMP.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for help in locating two siblings. 16-year old Tristian Anderson has not been seen or heard from since April 6th and her 13-year-old sister Jaydyn has been missing since April 9th. Her sister went looking for her on the morning of April 9th and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Tristian is described as standing 5’5″, 102 pounds, with blonde hair, and brown eyes. Jaydyn is described as standing 5’6″, 160 pounds, with black hair, and blue eyes.

RCMP would like to verify that the two sisters are safe and unharmed. Anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers.