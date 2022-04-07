- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie author Sue Farrell Holler is set to launch her newest children’s book Finding Moose on Saturday, as part of the new exhibit at Grande Prairie museum called Eyeshine: The Boreal Forest at Night on Saturday.

The book is the sequel to Raven, Rabbit, Deer, which Holler released in 2020. It is illustrated by Jennifer Faria and features words in Faria’s heritage language, Ojibwemowin.

“This story is inspired by a moose that lived in Muskoseepi Park that I found watching me one day. I continued to watch for her since then. The story is about a boy and his grandfather going for a walk and looking for the same thing. I won’t tell you if they find her or not,” she says.

Holler says that she happily became a writer by mistake when she was a child. Holler has gone on to win the Alberta Literary Award and a High Plains Book Award for her novel catered to young adults entitled Cold White Sun.

“It happened in grade four when I accidentally mailed my homework to my great grandfather. He then wrote back to me and after that, I became pen pals with more than 100 people across Northern America,” she laughed.

“I also found it was a wonderful way to get out of doing chores because my parents assumed I was doing homework. Doing all of that helped me develop as a writer. Eventually, I went on to journalism school and became an author.”

Holler is looking forward to sharing her new book with everyone on Saturday in Grande Prairie.

“I did a virtual launch of a book in 2020 and it just didn’t feel right. To be able to share this with families and kids,” she adds.

Holler will be at the Grande Prairie Museum on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. to launch her new book. There will also be live book readings at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.