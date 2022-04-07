- Advertisement -

After a decade at the helm of Evergreen Park, General Manager Dan Gorman says he will begin to transition out of the position by the end of the year.

Gorman says it’s been an absolute joy to work with the team at Evergreen Park for over 10 years, and while he is stepping away as GM, he will remain in a consulting role for the next few years. Gorman wants to thank everyone for their support, and for what he calls a great growth experience.

“I’m not getting younger, our grandkids are getting older, and I would love to spend a little more time with them,” he says. “I’m just going to hand over the day-to-day heavy lifting o someone a little younger,” he jokes.

Gorman says while there were many good times in the last decade, the last couple of years, the CPVID-19 pandemic also created challenges he hoped they’d never have to face. He adds while they did make it work thanks to an influx of municipal funding, it was a struggle for the entire organization.

“Certainly has been a challenge for everyone, certainly ourselves included as we are primarily an event-based facility… we kinda went from around 640 events down to 20 or 30,” he says.

Gorman says, however, there is good news on the horizon, as the region continues into what would be considered a little more normal way of life.

“The really great news is we are certainly busy this last month, and taking lots of bookings, people sure want to get out and socialize, for sure,” he adds.

The new General Manager of Evergreen Park will be publicly announced on Tuesday, April 12th. Gorman will remain on staff as Associate GM until December 31st, 2022.