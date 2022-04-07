- Advertisement -

Photographer Kyla Shaw and her business No Negatives Required are collecting donations for the two families affected by the Pinnacle Ridge house fire on Wednesday. Donations can be dropped off throughout the day today at the studio on 108th Street until 4:30 p.m. Shaw will also take donations next week from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.

Shaw says she wants to try and help the families in any way she can. She is also accepting financial donations on their behalf via nnrihelpsourcommunity@gmail.com

“One family completely lost everything, including their home. They are a family of four with two kids, a boy in grade 12, and a girl in grade 3. They also had their son’s friend staying with them, who is also in grade 12,” she explains.

“Their next-door neighbour sustained substantial damage to their home as well. I’ve heard that they are currently rummaging through what’s left to see if anything can be salvaged. They are a family of six that have three girls and one boy.”

Donations like cash, gift cards, and necessities such as clothes and toiletries are appreciated.

“They don’t have a lot of space for items like furniture, but just think of the essentials. The kids would love to have some toys too,” she says.

Shaw says she’s encouraged by what she’s seen so far and hopes that more people will take the time to donate to the families in need.

“The community of Grande Prairie is absolutely amazing and every time I have a fundraiser through the company I have an overwhelming response. I am so proud to say that I’m a part of the community,” she says.

This hits close to home for Shaw, as she has experienced loss from a fire as well.

“I started up my company in memory of my daughter Cadence, who passed away in 2008. I was also born and raised in Slave Lake. The Slave Lake fire took my childhood home and all of my childhood belongings. That home burnt down on my daughter’s birthday,” she adds.

In terms of clothes, one family is in need of clothing for their boy and girl. The girl wears size 8, the boy wears a medium, the mother usually takes a small to a medium, and the father is a medium to large. The boy’s friend that is staying with them wears a medium to large.

The second family is in need of clothes for their three daughters and son. The six-year-old daughter wears a size 7, the 10-year-old daughter is a size 12 to 14, the 12-year-old daughter wears a women’s medium, and their 8-year-old boy wears a size 10 to 12. The mother and father are not in need of clothing.

École St. Gerard Catholic School has also reached out to support the families, who have kids enrolled at their school. The school will accept donations at their office until April 14th. More updates will be posted on her company’s Facebook page.