- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is getting ready to mark the grand opening of the Activity and Reception Centre on Sunday, April 10th at 9401 Park Road in the Smith subdivision. Mayor Jackie Clayton and members of city council will be on site for the ribbon-cutting taking place at 1:15 p.m. Following that, drop-in activities will be available until 5 p.m.

The drop-in space provides equipment for activities such as skateboarding and strider bikes, badminton, pickleball, and basketball. There will also be a live DJ at the facility, with complimentary snacks, tours of the Activity and Reception Centre, and a photo booth.

The facility was built using $3.2 million dollars of federal COVID-19 funding, as well as $800,000 in matching funds from the city. The federal funding was intended for shovel-ready projects that had to be completed by the end of 2021. The building also serves as an emergency response centre to any wide-scale emergency affecting the Grande Prairie area.

The facility has been operational since January 10th, 2022.