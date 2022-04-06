- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Peace Wapiti Academy students and staff have returned to classes as RCMP has lifted its evacuation order following a threat from a caller in the United States after 9 a.m. this morning. Grande Prairie Composite High School will be closed for the remainder of the day, according to the Grande Prairie Public School Division.

Officials with Peace Wapiti Academy and Grande Prairie Composite High School say that all students and staff are safe and accounted for after the RCMP evacuated the school as a precautionary measure. The threat was originally received at Grande Prairie Composite High School, which is next to Peace Wapiti Academy.

This is the second bomb threat Grande Prairie Composite has received in the last few months, with the previous threat coming in February. RCMP does not believe staff and students are in danger at this time.