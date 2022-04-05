- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is continuing its sweeping operations on arterial roads to remove debris from the roadway, medians, concrete barriers, and boulevards.

The sweeping of arterial roads is expected to last until late May, depending on the weather. Following the completion of arterial roads, the city will turn its attention to secondary roads and residential roads. Residential sweeping is projected to start in late May and the city hopes to complete the cleanup by late June.

The city says drivers should be careful around the street sweepers, as they only go about five to ten kilometres per hour when running. Debris can come in different forms, including mud, dirt, gravel, rocks, and natural waste. Once the debris is all collected, it is then taken to the Aquatera landfill.

Crews will be out 24 hours every Sunday from 10 p.m. until Friday at 10 p.m.