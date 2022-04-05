- Advertisement -

The City and County of Grande Prairie are combining forces to host an Earth Day Celebration, hoping to educate people on being more environmentally friendly and making responsible choices in their daily lives.

Environmental Outreach Specialist Jessica Foley says the event is about educating people, but also recognizing people who already make a difference.

“This year we are highlighting things happening in the community that organizations and businesses are doing to help the environment. There’s going to be opportunities to learn about how you can reduce your waste at home, tips on how you can reduce your energy consumption, and lower your carbon footprint,” she says.

Foley feels that Earth Day is not just something to be celebrated once a year. It’s something we need to continue to think about every day.

“We have to make choices in our daily lives, whether that’s at the grocery store, shopping online, or commuting to and from work. If we consciously think about the environment, we can all make a big difference,” she explains.

“There are a lot of small things we can do to help the environment. Making a grocery list before going shopping is one, so you’re not buying things you don’t need. Scaling back on your wardrobe is another one. Turning off electronics that are not in use and turning off your thermostat at night. All of it helps.”

Foley is glad to see that the city and county continue to add to Earth Day celebrations every year.

“Earth Day has come a long way here. We’re really excited to have the electric vehicles being showcased. The great thing about that is residents in the area who have electric cars will be there to talk about them and the benefits associated with owning one. Also, having a live hive of bees to educate people about them and how important bees are is huge,” she says.

The event includes a draw to win a foldable electric bike, the return of GP Grows with a customizable seed bar, and information on how to start your own beehive. The city will also offer free transit all day.

The Earth Day event is free and happens in Teresa Sargent Hall at the Montrose Cultural Centre, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on April 22nd.