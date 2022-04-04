- Advertisement -

Meals on Wheels Grande Prairie is hoping residents from across the region can help them make Easter a little more special for their clients across the municipality.

Executive Director Sherry Dennis says they’re hoping to receive enough donations to help supply meals to feed clients around Grande Prairie who may have to spend the holiday weekend alone.

“Most of our clients are homebound, so what we are looking for is someone that would like to sponsor a meal or a few meals so they can receive a nice tasty meal for Good Friday,” she says.

“Families aren’t getting together like they used to, a lot of them are still afraid of COVID-19… so a lot of clients don’t have the opportunity to spend it with family, or to go somewhere.”

Dennis says the meals, which cost between $16-$20 per client, are usually sourced from a local restaurant and have quickly become a favourite of those who take part in the program.

“They enjoy it so much, it’s such a nice treat to have a special meal,” she says

“We generally try to send a little easter egg, or a little chocolate bunny to go along with it to make it a little special… it’s nice to be appreciated and get that little extra,”

Anyone looking to donate or sponsor the event can reach out to the organization directly. The not-for-profit has been operating in Grande Prairie since 1972.