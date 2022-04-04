- Advertisement -

Nearly two years to the day of his resignation from the club, Mark Bombersback is back in the General Manager’s chair for the Grande Prairie Storm.

The team says Bombersback brings with him an elite level of hockey knowledge and a reputation for honesty and integrity that is known and respected throughout the league.

Bombersback says he’s thrilled to be back in the job, and he hoping to help lead the team back into the form they reached during his last tenure, with several consecutive playoff appearances.

“They want a winner here, and there’s no reason they can’t get one… it’s a great city, with great fan support, a beautiful rink, so let’s get out there and get players.”

- Advertisement -

“I’m excited to be back trying to build a winner and help the Storm move up the standings, move kids up to college and be a place where hockey players want to play,” he says.

Bombersback says in the short term, he will get more familiarized with returning players, to get feedback from those took part during the last season. He says from that point on, it’s full steam ahead to the 2022-2023 regular season.

“We’ve got the Macs Midget tournament starting in Calgary, which will be big for us to get in front of players, talk to players and start recruiting for next year,” he says.

“A lot of work to be done, but it’s exciting to work, we will do things the right way and move forward.”