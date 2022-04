- Advertisement -

The road ban in the County of Grande Prairie will be changing Friday. As of 10 a.m. April 1st, all gravel roads will be at 75 per cent axle weight 24 hours a day.

A ban is currently in place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In the City of Grande Prairie, a 75 per cent axle weight gravel road ban is also in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice. Road bans are used to protect vulnerable roads during the spring thaw.