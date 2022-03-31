- Advertisement -

The city is looking to create a new committee that will act as a direct link between the general public and municipal staff when it comes to the future development of the Coordinated Care Campus.

The campus at the former Stonebridge Hotel remains under construction as crews continue to bring the building up to current fire code standards. However, as that work continues, the city is looking to gather even further public consultation.

Protective and Social Services Senior Executive Advisor Wendy Hughes says they’re looking to hear from a wide variety of perspectives, on the current project, and how the city can improve the final product.

“What it will do is provide direct feedback for city administration and service providers related to the ongoing evaluation and planning of the coordinated care campus and its programming,” she says.

Hughes says they’re looking to fill seats on the committee with four community members or business owners, one member of the community advisory board on housing and homelessness, as well an Indigenous community representative, a healthcare representative, and two city staff members. She says they’re hoping it’ll help push more discussion about the project, much in the way of their earlier consultation sessions.

“This is building upon that, it helps us further promote positive engagement and participation, and formulating how we can provide education and accurate information to the community,” she says.

“With this, our main goal is help build a stronger understanding, and to keep us connected with the community, as well.”

Applications for a spot on the committee will be open until April 29th.