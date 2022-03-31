- Advertisement -

A 27-year-old man is in custody facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a 2019 death of a Grande Prairie man.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit says Adam Pearson remains in custody after a nearly year-long process to return him to Canada. Police say in

a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Pearson in May 2020, in connection to the October 2019 death of Cody Michaloski at a residence in Grande Prairie.

On July 17th last year, Canada made a request to the United States for the provisional arrest of Pearson, who was then located and arrested by the FBI on July 26th. He was returned to Canada in February, following an extradition request.

Pearson’s brother, Benjamin, was arrested in May 2020 and is also facing first-degree murder charges in connection to Michaolski’s death.