RCMP in Valleyview is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run.

Police say they received a report of a person on the road on Highway 43 near Range Road 230A shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived, police say they found a 50-year-old Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation resident had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Grande Prairie Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time is urged to contact the police.