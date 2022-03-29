- Advertisement -

Following its closure in December, Aquatera says the Sexsmith Bulk Water Station has reopened for use.

The utility company says the closure was due to ice buildup on the concrete pads, creating hazardous safety conditions for customers.

Aquatera says to try and protect infrastructure from anything similar happening in the upcoming winter, they will continue to assess solutions for the site, which could include installing a heating pad to prevent ice build-up.

The Sexsmith location is one of three bulk water stations across the Grande Prairie region, which provides clean and safe potable water for residents.