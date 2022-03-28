Listen Live

Top riders wrangled for Grande Prairie PBR invitational

By Erica Fisher
The Elite PBR Canada Cup Series held at the former Revolution Place in 2021 (Covy Moore, PBR Canada)
Plans for the return of professional bull riders to Grande Prairie have been laid out. The PBR Peace Country Invitational Canada Cup Series will be held at the Bonnetts Energy Centre on September 30th and October 1st.

This is the third year in a row the series has made a stop in the Swan City. It will feature some of Canada’s best riders as well as international athletes.

Grande Prairie will be the fifth event of the 2022 season, ahead of the 2022 PBR Canada National Finals in Edmonton in November. Bull riding will begin at 7 p.m. on both nights with the local action also broadcast on TSN.

Tickets go on sale April 1st through the Bonnetts Energy Centre box office.

