For the first time since the 2021 holiday season, hot water is now available for patron use at the Eastlink Centre. This after a lengthy wait for a heating coil to be installed at the facility.

From the turn of the new year until the replacement part was installed this past weekend, the city worked with Alberta Health Services to ensure safety requirements for operations. For weeks, temporary hot water was also made available at the on-deck showers near the sauna and steam room.

The city says labour shortages and supply chain issues due to COVID-19 were part of the reason for the length of time it took to not only source but install the coil.