Amber Alert issued for Fort St John mother, two children

By My Grande Prairie Now Staff
Liam and Myra Bellamy (Supplied, BC RCMP)
The Fort St John RCMP has issued an amber alert for three people, including a 10-month-old girl and four-year-old boy.

Dawn and Myra Bellamy (Supplied, BC RCMP)

Police say 10-month Myra Bellamy, four-year-old Liam Bellamy and 23 year old Dawn Bellamy were last seen on March 24th at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the 8900 block of 91st Street in Fort St John.

(36-year-old Jason Dalrymple.Supplied, Fort St John RCMP)

Authorities say they are also searching for a suspect, believed to be 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple, the father of the children. Dalrymple is described as having balding light brown hair and blue eyes.he. may have a light brown/reddish mustache goatee and often wears a hat or toque. The suspect is believed to be headed east, possibly driving in a 2004 Olive Green Jeep Grand Cherokee with BC License #HT184A.

