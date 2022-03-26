- Advertisement -

The Fort St John RCMP has issued an amber alert for three people, including a 10-month-old girl and four-year-old boy.

Police say 10-month Myra Bellamy, four-year-old Liam Bellamy and 23 year old Dawn Bellamy were last seen on March 24th at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the 8900 block of 91st Street in Fort St John.

Authorities say they are also searching for a suspect, believed to be 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple, the father of the children. Dalrymple is described as having balding light brown hair and blue eyes.he. may have a light brown/reddish mustache goatee and often wears a hat or toque. The suspect is believed to be headed east, possibly driving in a 2004 Olive Green Jeep Grand Cherokee with BC License #HT184A.