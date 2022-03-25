- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is working towards putting together a bid for the 2023 National Disc Golf Championships. City Councillor and Chair of the Bid Committee Dylan Bressey says he thinks Grande Prairie would make for a great host city.

“Every year there are National Championships held for Disc Golf in Canada. Looking at the event this year in Prince Edward Island, more than 450 people are registered. We’d really like to bring the event here and show them our three awesome disc golf courses and our great community,” he says.

Bressey was also named the Sport Builder of the Year at the Northwest Alberta Sport Excellence Awards. He runs clinics, tournaments and goes to schools and other venues to promote disc golf.

“We’ve been really fortunate in Grande Prairie in that we’ve had very keen volunteers, welcoming municipalities, and very supportive businesses that have let us build three courses. I truly believe that Grande Prairie is the best community in Western Canada to be a disc golfer,” he says.

- Advertisement -

Bressey says they will officially be submitting a bid book on March 31st that outlines everything they hope to do as part of hosting in the city.

“We are aiming to put on the event itself, but also wraparound events to give players a great experience in the city. By June, we’ll find out if we’re a finalist to host in 2023. By July 1st, we will hear a final decision,” he says.

Bressey adds that hundreds of players use the three courses every week. The city has hosted the 2021 Disc Golf Provincial Championships before. If the bid is successful, it would be the first time in ten years the event is in the province of Alberta.