A first-year teacher from St. Mary Catholic School in Beaverlodge is the Grande Prairie and District Catholic School Boards’ zone 1 nominee for the Edwin Parr Award. From Grande Prairie, the school district says Madisyn Gorman possesses an open mindset and works diligently to grow as an educator.

School administration says they often see joy on her student’s faces as they enter the school each day, knowing they have a teacher

who has enthusiasm for every day she is on the job.

“We recognize her as an outstanding first-year teacher and seeing her potential to become a master educator in the years to come,” a statement continued.

The Edwin Parr Teacher Award was created in 1964 to celebrate the efforts of first-year teachers.