Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin says the supply and confidence agreement between the federal Liberal and NDP is a backroom deal that Canadians did not vote for.

The supply and confidence agreement goes into effect today and ends in 2025 when the next federal election will be held. The agreement will see NDP vote with the minority Liberals on future confidence votes and budgets.

Warkentin says the Canadian people did not trust the Liberals with a majority and elected a minority government to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accountable.

“This new agreement eliminates accountability and violates the trust of Canadians,” he says. “It is nothing more than a power grab and democracy has been replaced by backroom deals.”

Warkentin says, in his opinion, the coalition means three more years of higher inflation, and taxes when he believes in a push to make things more affordable.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal between the two parties will provide stability for Canadians. In exchange, the Liberals will move forward on national pharmacare and dental care, two priorities of the NDP.

With files from Wendy Gray