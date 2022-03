- Advertisement -

On Sunday, March 20th, gravel road bans within Grande Prairie city limits go into effect starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. All gravels roads will be at 75 per cent axle weight during that span. The list of roads affected in the city is below.

Range Road 71 – 0.5 miles south of Highway 43; 0.5 miles north of Highway 43; 0.5 miles north of Township Road 715

Range Road 70 – 0.5 miles south of Highway 43; 5 miles north of Highway 43

Township Road 715 – Range Road 70 to Range Road 71

Township Road 715A – Range Road 70 to Range Road 65; Range Road 64 to 116 Street

Township Road 721 – Range Road 70 to 0.5 miles west of Range Road 71

Township Road 722 – Range Road 70 to 0.5 miles east of Range Road 64

Range Road 65 – 0.25 mile south of Township Road 715A to 1.25 miles north of Township Road 720; Township Road 722 north 1 mile

Range Road 64 (124 Street) – 0.25 miles south of Township Road 715A to 1.5 miles north of Township Road 720; 0.75 miles north of Township Road 712A

Township Road 720 – Range Road 65 to 116 Street

108 Street – 0.5 miles north of 132 Avenue

92 Street – 132 Avenue to 141 Avenue

Range Road 55 – 132 Avenue north 1 mile

Range Road 54 (76 Street) – Highway 670 north 1 mile

Range Road 53 (68 Street) – 1 mile north of Highway 670; 0.5 miles south of Highway 670

The city says that they may issue road bans during construction, regular maintenance, in special seasonal circumstances such as spring melt, or above-average weather conditions.