Second-degree murder charges have been laid in connection to human remains found in a Girouxville home. McLennan RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a fire at a residence in Girouxville shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, with human remains located once the Fire Department had extinguished the blaze.

The RCMP Alberta Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation from there, and has since charged a 33-year-old man from Girouxville with second-degree murder. The unidentified accused is slated to appear in Peace River provincial court on March 21st.

The name of the deceased has not been released, an autopsy has been scheduled for March 22nd.