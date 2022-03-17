- Advertisement -

The County of Grande Prairie will be implementing a gravel road ban starting on the weekend. The county says starting March 19th, all gravel roads will be at 75 per cent axel weight between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In the MD of Greenview, starting March 18th, all gravel roads including the Forestry Trunk Road will be at 75% axle weights from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm. All gravel roads including the Forestry Trunk Road will be at 100% axle weights from 10:00 pm to 9:00 am during frost conditions only until further notice.

All Greenview asphalt roads remain at 100 per cent axle weight until further notice. Road bans are used to protect vulnerable roads during the spring thaw.