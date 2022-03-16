- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie based dog sled racer Aaron Peck completed his best run of the world famous Iditarod in 2022. Peck finished the nearly 1,000 mile race across Alaska in 10th place, his best placement in nine runnings of the event.

Peck started the 2022 iteration of the race in Anchorage, Alaska on March 5th, with his best previous finish coming in 2021, when he was good enough for 14th place.

Peck was among just three competitors from Canada, with other racers coming from Alaska, the U.S., Norway, France, Sweden and Denmark.