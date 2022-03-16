- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Storm and Mike Vandekamp have agreed to part ways. Vandekamp served as the team’s Head Coach and General Manager for the last two seasons.

Under Vandekamp, the Storm finished the last two seasons with a 31-38-9 record. In the 2021-2022 season, the team finished last place in the Viterra AJHL North Division. The Storm have struggled since the 2012-2013 season that saw them finish second place in the North Division. The team has landed in the bottom two of the division four times since then.

No other changes are expected, according to the team. Ryan Carter will remain in hockey operations, as will assistant coach Chris Schmidt. The team says a search is underway for a new head coach and expects to make an announcement in the very near future.