Trying to bolster the impact they can have on families in the region, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie and Area will be adding a 50/50 draw to its annual Ultimate Escape Event this weekend.

Executive Director Corrine Patterson says as the waiting list for kids looking for mentors continues to grow, getting a good base of support and funding in place is crucial to continue running programs at the scope needed. She adds every child deserves a positive role model in their lives and every dollar raised goes directly to support the Grande Prairie area.

“As you can imagine, now more than ever we have a lot of families who have come to use over the last two years, and their kids aren’t getting engagement through the schools or other networks,” she says.

“It represents over 30 per cent of our entire budget, so it’s a crucial fundraiser for us,” she adds.

Patterson says she is greatly looking forward to finally getting to put the event on in the first place after it was cancelled outright in 2021 and postponed in 2022. She adds just to get out and see some of the support and sponsors that work with the organizations will give those involved a big boost.

“We are excited to share with them what we are able to offer our kids in the form of mentoring programs and engagement we are able to have with our families and youth again.”

The 50/50 draw, with a maximum take-home jackpot of $10,000, will take place on March 19th.