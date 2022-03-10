Another COVID-19 death has been reported in the County of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health Services, it is the 19th death reported in the County of Grande Prairie.

32 recovered and a single new case of COVID-19 were also identified in the county over the last 24 hours. 56 active cases remain in the region. In the City of Grande Prairie, 12 recovered and three new cases were also discovered on Wednesday. There are now 75 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Across Alberta, 552 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday from 3,401 for a positivity rate of 18 per cent. Province wide, 1,067 people remain in hospital with COVID-19, while 76 people require the ICU.