Finance Minister and Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA Travis Toews will be splitting his time between New York and Toronto as part of a post-2022 budget tour.

The province says Toews will meet with major investors and fund managers to encourage international support for Alberta’s industries.

“This trip is an opportunity to meet with key players, including CEOs, wealth managers, and innovators specializing in various sectors of the economy,” Toews says.

“I will be showing major financial decision-makers what they stand to gain from getting on board with Alberta’s rapidly growing economy.”

Toews will remain in New York from March 9th through 14th, with a public itinerary stating he will be speaking with stakeholders and taking part in media events.

After the New York portion of the tour, Toews will then fly to Toronto to meet with bond rating agencies and will look to discuss fiscal progress made since 2019, when the United Conservative Party took office.