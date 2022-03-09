Station 97 and Towne Centre Golf have been named winners of the 2021 Downtown Association awards.

Station 97 took home the Art Ouellette Memorial Award, which is handed out to business operators who, among other things, have an attitude that reflects pride of property that is an inspiration to other property owners.

Town Centre Golf owner Alec Houssain meanwhile was honoured with the Downtowner of the Year Award, for what officials call his forward-thinking and risk-taking to make the community stronger.