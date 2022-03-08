UPDATE: The Grande Prairie RCMP has reopened the intersection of 100 Street and 100 Avenue following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. However, utility crews remain in the vicinity to continue to fix the leak.

Grande Prairie RCMP is urging drivers to avoid 100 Street and 100 Avenue as they are currently on scene investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision has also, according to the City of Grande Prairie, caused a gas leak in the area, and the intersection has been closed as a result.

RCMP is advising motorists to avoid the area and to choose an alternate route while emergency response units deal with the gas leak.

More information will be published when available.