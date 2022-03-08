The County of Grande Prairie JDA Kings are set to square off with the Fort St. John Huskies on the road at North Peace Arena in a best of seven series for the North West Junior Hockey League Championship, starting Wednesday night.

The series marks a rematch of the 2018-2019 league final and the Kings did not fare well in the regular season against the Huskies, who won all eight matchups and are going for their second consecutive league title. The Huskies finished the regular season with a 38-2 record.

The Kings rode consecutive series wins over the North Peace Navigations and Sundown Oilfield Sexsmith Vipers as they try to win their first league title since 2013. The Kings also have the top two playoff scorers in the league, as Keaton Mercredi and Alex Beardmore have combined for 32 points.

The schedule for the finals is as follows.

March 9th: Kings at Huskies (8 p.m. at North Peace Arena).

March 11th: Huskies at Kings (8 p.m. at Crosslink County Sportsplex).

March 13th: Kings at Huskies (4 p.m. at North Peace Arena).

March 15th: Huskies at Kings (8 p.m. at Crosslink County Sportsplex).

March 18th: Kings at Huskies (8 p.m. at North Peace Arena).

March 19th: Huskies at Kings (8 p.m. at Crosslink County Sportsplex).

March 20th (if necessary): To be announced.