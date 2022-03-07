COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 6th, 2022. (Alberta.ca)

The COVID-19 case count in the City of Grande Prairie has dropped under 100 active cases after the most recent data released by Alberta Health Services reports recoveries outpacing new cases by a two-to-one rate.

30 recovered and 15 new cases were discovered in the municipality over the last three days, for a total of 95 active cases in the municipality. That number is down from 110 reported on Friday.

It’s a similar story in the County of Grande Prairie after 15 recovered and 10 new cases of the virus were also identified over the weekend. 94 active COVID-19 cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,113 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last three days from 6,182 tests for a positivity rate of 18 per cent. Province-wide, 1,103 people remain in hospital due to the virus, with 77 requiring the ICU.