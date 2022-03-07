Grande Prairie Accessible Transit is set to offer complimentary trips to registered customers to the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum in Wembley. The round trip event includes entry and a full tour of the museum.

Any registered users of GPAT can sign up for the tour with their bus driver or dispatch by calling 780-843-7433. This marks the second GPAT customer appreciation event in the last six months in an effort to provide events for persons with disabilities. The events take place on Saturday and Sunday, from March 12th to April 3rd. The guided tour of the museum will last for one hour and begin at 2 p.m. Anyone attending the events will be able to explore the venue until 4 p.m.

GPAT is an accessible, door-to-door shared transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities that prevent them from using fixed-route transit without assistance from another person.