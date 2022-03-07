Nick’s No Frills in Grande Prairie has raised more than $6,800 to help provide school meal programs for kids in the area. The daily meal programs created will provide snacks and meals for those in need, via the President’s Choice Children’s Charity.

Lisa Battistelli, Executive Director with President’s Choice Children’s Charity says the support from Grande Prairie is incredible to see.

“It is amazing to see the generosity of customers in Grande Prairie. Nick’s No Frills finished as the top-dollar fundraiser overall, which includes participating stores across the country. Nick’s No Frills has been the top fundraiser in the west for the last six campaigns, dating back to fall of 2019, raising more than $60,000 in that span” she says.

Battistelli says that the charity continues to focus on tackling childhood hunger, as they have for the past 15 years.

“The charity itself has been operating for more than 30 years. The in-store fundraising campaign has been ongoing for the past 15 years as well. Just to have the thought about having over 1 million children in Canada suffering from food insecurity and knowing that people are willing to help means a lot,” she says.

Hillside Community School, Penson School, Ecole St. Gerard, Holy Cross Catholic School, Mother Teresa Catholic School, St. Catherine Catholic School, St. Clement Catholic School, St. John Paul II High School, St. Catholic High School, and St. Kateri Catholic School will benefit from the initiative, feeding more than 800 kids. Nick’s No Frills had the highest total raised in the province of all participating stores.

Across Alberta, President’s Choice Children’s Charity raised more than $272,000 in 2021, helping more than 360 schools, and over 82,000 children. Applications open on May 1st to participate in the program for the coming school year.