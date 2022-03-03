The City of Grande Prairie says that due to a failed heating coil, no hot water is available at taps or showers at the Eastlink Centre for an undisclosed amount of time. The heating coil needs to be ordered from a select manufacturer, as there are only a few companies that produce them worldwide.

The Eastlink Centre continues to work with Alberta Health Services to ensure safety requirements for operations are being met as they deal with the failed heating coil. Temporary hot water is available at the on-deck showers near the sauna and steam room, which can be used before entering or exiting the pool.

There are also supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and labour shortages, so it may take longer than expected. The city says resolving the issue will take at least an additional five weeks.

Note: We have confirmed that this issue has been in place since the holiday season.