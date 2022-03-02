Better Than Fred’s has been named the new exclusive Concession and Catering Vendor at the Bonnetts Energy Centre. The city says Fred’s will take over from Crystal Catering, which held the post for over 15 years, with a limited menu is currently running and a more fulsome launch planned in the fall.

Manager of Events and Entertainment Catherine Ridgeway says the contract for the spot came up as part of the city procurement process, and she is greatly looking forward to seeing what the move looks like when events are back in full swing.

“Crystal Catering did a wonderful job for us for the past 16 years and we really want to take the opportunity to thank them, but John Kriska coming over from Better Than Fred’s is just such a great fit,” she says.

Ridgeway says Better Than Fred’s is a local eatery known as a community staple for hosting live music events and believes that history will serve them and the city well in the new partnership.

“We are going to really focus on premium beverages and really just change up the menu a bit… anyone who has been to Fred’s knows it’s a BBQ style, and we are going to bring that style into the arena as well,” she says.

“That brand awareness was a huge plus for John getting the contract here, he already has that live event vibe, and knows how to cater to that clientele, so it’s going to be an awesome fit.”

The contract for Better Than Fred’s serving and operating in Bonnetts Energy Centre runs until 2026.